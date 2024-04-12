DeRozan (rest) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.

DeRozan was initially deemed questionable for Friday's matchup, and the Bulls' decision to downgrade him to doubtful isn't particularly surprising since they've already secured their seed in the Play-In Tournament, and Friday's game is the second half of a back-to-back set. DeRozan's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against the Knicks, while Torrey Craig, Javonte Green and Dalen Terry could see an uptick in playing time Friday.