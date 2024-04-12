DeRozan is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to rest purposes.
DeRozan saw plenty of work during Thursday's win over Detroit, tallying 39 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes. However, the Bulls' playoff seeding is locked in, so the team could rest DeRozan in the second half of the back-to-back set. If the 34-year-old sits Friday, Torrey Craig, Javonte Green and Dalen Terry could see increased run.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Dominates Pistons with 39 points•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 30 points Sunday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Records double-double in win•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 31 points in loss•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring•