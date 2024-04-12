DeRozan is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to rest purposes.

DeRozan saw plenty of work during Thursday's win over Detroit, tallying 39 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes. However, the Bulls' playoff seeding is locked in, so the team could rest DeRozan in the second half of the back-to-back set. If the 34-year-old sits Friday, Torrey Craig, Javonte Green and Dalen Terry could see increased run.