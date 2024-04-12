Share Video

DeRozan (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

DeRozan was downgraded from questionable to doubtful a few hours before tipoff and will officially rest in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. His final chance to play during the regular season will be Sunday against New York, and he should be available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against Atlanta.

