DeRozan (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
DeRozan was downgraded from questionable to doubtful a few hours before tipoff and will officially rest in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. His final chance to play during the regular season will be Sunday against New York, and he should be available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against Atlanta.
