DeRozan chipped in 30 points (11-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 44 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The Bulls entered Sunday's slate locked in the ninth seed and ready to face the Hawks in the Play-in Tournament, but that didn't seem to matter for rest purposes, and most of the starters handled their regular workload, although that resulted in them delivering solid numbers across the board. DeRozan was the team's leading scorer and registered his fourth consecutive game with 30 or more points, a good omen ahead of the Play-In matchup against the Hawks on Wednesday. He recorded 30 or more points in 16 different games over the course of the season.