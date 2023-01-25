DeRozan contributed 33 points (14-21 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 loss to Indiana.
DeRozan led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring, posting his highest scoring total since posting 35 points Jan. 7 against Utah. DeRozan has surpassed the 30-point mark on 15 occasions this year.
More News
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Leads way in scoring column•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Posts 26 points, nine boards•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Not listed on injury report•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Practices, expects to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Nabs questionable designation•