DeRozan contributed 33 points (14-21 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 loss to Indiana.

DeRozan led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring, posting his highest scoring total since posting 35 points Jan. 7 against Utah. DeRozan has surpassed the 30-point mark on 15 occasions this year.