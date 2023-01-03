DeRozan logged 44 points (16-32 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 46 minutes during Monday's 145-134 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

It's the fourth time this season DeRozan has dropped 40 or more points, and the second time in the last four games, but it wasn't enough Monday as Donovan Mitchell trumped him with a Cleveland record 71. DeRozan is in the zone right now, scoring more than 20 in nine straight games and averaging 29.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 boards and 1.8 steals over that stretch.