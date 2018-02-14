Bulls' Jerian Grant: Headed back to bench
Grant is expected to move back to the bench Wednesday against the Raptors after Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg stated Kris Dunn (concussion) would start at point guard in his return to action, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Dunn has been sidelined for the Bulls' last 11 games with the head injury, affording Grant some extended run as the team's floor general. Over that span, Grant averaged 12.2 points (on 49.4 percent shooting from the field), 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 33.5 minutes per contest. While those numbers made him a useful short-term pickup in some fantasy leagues, Grant's appeal will dwindle significantly now that Dunn is back in the fold. With Dunn on a 20-minute restriction Wednesday, Grant could still see enough burn to turn in a quality outing, but expect the latter's playing time to gradually decrease following the All-Star break.
