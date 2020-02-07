Grant scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound, 12 assists and five steals in Wednesday's G League win over Grand Rapids.

After a 21-point, 10-rebound outing the last time out, Grant decided to get his double-double via the assist. Additionally, he logged game highs in both assists and steals.