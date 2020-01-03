Grant scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block during Sunday's G League win over Windy City.

It was a bit of an off-game for Grant, who turned in his lowest point total since joining the Go-Go. He found other ways to contribute, however, and will try to rebound Friday against Fort Wayne.