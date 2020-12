Grant agreed to a contract Wednesday with Promitheas Patras B.C. of the Greek Basket League, Christos Harpidis of BetCornerNews.gr reports.

As he makes the jump to Greece, Grant will be joining older brother Jerai, who signed with Promitheas a day earlier. The younger Grant -- a 2015 first-round pick -- appeared in six games for the Wizards at the NBA bubble in Orlando this summer, averaging 4.5 points in 13.3 minutes per contest.