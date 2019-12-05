Play

Grant scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and totaled six rebounds, two assists, and one steal during Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Grant has back-to-back games of 20 or more points and tied for the team lead in this one. He'll try to keep it going Friday at Delaware.

