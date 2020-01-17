Jerian Grant: Gets back on track in win
Grant scored 28 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added seven rebounds, seven assists and one block during Wednesday's G League win over Raptors 905.
Grant has had his fair share of high-scoring games in the G League this season, but this was his first tilt with more than 20 points in his last four. In 20 G League games this season, the 2015 first-round pick is averaging 17 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
