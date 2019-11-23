Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another dud in Friday's loss

Markkanen had just nine points (3-12 Fg, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to the Heat.

Markkanen blundered his way to nine points in the loss, continuing his terrible season. Coming off what was arguably his best performance of the season, Markkanen regressed back to his offensive ineptitude. He is barely a top-150 player for the season and has likely been the reason a number of fantasy teams are struggling. He is not a drop at this point but if things don't turn around soon, he could be headed down that path.