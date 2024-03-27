Markkanen (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Markkanen was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a right quadriceps contusion, but he'll be able to suit up for the fifth time this month. He's been productive when on the court recently, averaging 25.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances. It seems as though he'll be able to handle a sizable workload Wednesday despite his recent absences.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Monday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads team in scoring in return•