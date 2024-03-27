Markkanen (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Markkanen was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a right quadriceps contusion, but he'll be able to suit up for the fifth time this month. He's been productive when on the court recently, averaging 25.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances. It seems as though he'll be able to handle a sizable workload Wednesday despite his recent absences.