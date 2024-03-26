Markkanen is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs with a right quadriceps contusion, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Markkanen has played in just four out of 12 games in March to this point, and the Jazz have been very cautious with the forward during the second half of the season. If Markkanen is unable to play, players such as Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks and Luka Samanic could see more action.