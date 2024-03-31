Markkanen (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen continues to experience discomfort, and an MRI confirmed that he aggravated his previous right shoulder impingement. With just a little over two weeks remaining in the season, it's very possible that his regular season is over. At best, he could return for the finale on April 14, but there won't be much incentive to rush him back. Guys like Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang could see a bump in playing time with this news.