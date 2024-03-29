Markkanen (shoulder) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Rockets.
Markkanen will be sidelined for the second time in four games due to right shoulder soreness. In Markkanen's absence, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh will presumably see extended roles. Markkanen's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Kings.
