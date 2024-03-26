Markkanen notched 34 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 115-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Markkanen scored a game-high 34 points Monday, once again returning from an ongoing quad issue. While managers have to be thrilled with this performance, they should also prepare for what could be another missed game Wednesday against the Spurs. The Jazz have basically thrown in the towel at this point, meaning Markkanen could miss more games than he plays down the stretch.