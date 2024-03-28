Markkanen is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to right shoulder soreness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This is the first we're hearing of a shoulder injury for Markkanen, but we'll have a better idea on his status for Friday night based on his activity level at shootaround. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Johnny Juzang (back) and Brice Sensabaugh.