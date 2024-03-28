Markkanen ended Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Spurs with 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes.

Markkanen's team-high 42 minutes marked his second-most playing time in a game this season. This is encouraging, considering the 26-year-old forward has missed eight of Utah's last 12 contests. Since the beginning of 2024, Markkanen is been shooting 42.0 percent on 7.7 three-point attempts per game.