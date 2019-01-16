Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another solid offensive performance

Markkanen tallied 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Markkanen's scoring total led the starting five and was second only to Jabari Parker's on the night. The second-year big has bounced back from a pair of sub-40-percent shooting efforts to eclipse the mark in each of his last two games. However, three-point shooting has been a struggle since the calendar flipped to 2019, and Markkanen has gone 4-for-21 from behind the arc over the last four games specifically.