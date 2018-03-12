Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects 19 points Sunday
Markkanen contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 victory over the Hawks.
It was nice to see Markkanen rebound from a disappointing shooting night last time out against the Pistons, but he still struggled from three-point range Sunday. The young emerging star has not played to the level he did in the first half of the year, but he is still a solid scorer who can snatch rebounds at a consistent rate.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects 11 points Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 19 in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just three points in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Falls in finals of Skills Challenge•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...