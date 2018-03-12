Markkanen contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 victory over the Hawks.

It was nice to see Markkanen rebound from a disappointing shooting night last time out against the Pistons, but he still struggled from three-point range Sunday. The young emerging star has not played to the level he did in the first half of the year, but he is still a solid scorer who can snatch rebounds at a consistent rate.