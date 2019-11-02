Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Heads to locker room
Markkanen went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Pistons due to an apparent side injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen briefly went back to the locker room before returning to the bench. He'll be considered questionable to return until further notice.
