Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out again Monday vs. Denver
Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen continues to deal with back spasms and the Bulls aren't going to rush him back, so he'll miss a fourth straight game Monday. He'll have another three days off prior to Wednesday's tilt with the Nuggets, though Markkanen will likely need to log some sort of practice prior to it in order to be cleared for a return. Until Markkanen's available, look for Bobby Portis, Noah Vonleh (toe) and Paul Zipser to see more minutes in the frontcourt.
