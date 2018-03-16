Markkanen (back) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The rookie will miss a third straight game as the result of back spasms. The Bulls will also be without Kris Dunn (toe), while both Zach LaVine and Noah Vonleh are listed as questionable. Consider Markkanen day-to-day in advance of Monday's date with the Knicks.