Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Out of elbow brace
Markkanen is out of his elbow brace, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.
Markkanen is recovering from the high-grade elbow sprain he suffered in late September. The removal of his elbow brace is a step in the right direction, although we won't have an idea for his timetable to return until he begins practicing. When Markkanen does get back on the court, he will presumably take back his role as the Bulls' starting power forward, likely pushing Bobby Portis to the bench.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...