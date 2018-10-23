Markkanen is out of his elbow brace, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Markkanen is recovering from the high-grade elbow sprain he suffered in late September. The removal of his elbow brace is a step in the right direction, although we won't have an idea for his timetable to return until he begins practicing. When Markkanen does get back on the court, he will presumably take back his role as the Bulls' starting power forward, likely pushing Bobby Portis to the bench.