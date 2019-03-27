Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to return

Markkanen is considered questionable to return to Tuesday's tilt against the Raptors due to an illness.

Markkanen provided ten points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, and a steal across 16 minutes in the first half, but was replaced by Brandon Sampson to start the second. Given that the Raptors have a healthy lead, it would not be surprising to see the Bulls err on the side of caution with their young sharp-shooter. Still, expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.