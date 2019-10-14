Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Records 13-rebound double-double

MArkkanen scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 win over the Raptors.

Markkanen has all the goods to be one of the league's top big men - if he can stay healthy. He's 100 percent right now, but he's yet to play more than 68 games in his first two seasons, so acquiring Markkanen comes with some risk. His upside and opportunity in Chicago is a measurable asset, however.