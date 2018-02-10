Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 12 points Friday
Markkanen scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with five rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win against Minnesota.
Returning from a three game absence, Markkanen had an all-around solid night against Minnesota. However, the rookie forward will look to pick up where he left off in his previous five games in which he averaged 14.6 points and 9.0 rebounds while collecting three double-doubles. Through 48 games, Markkanen has carved out a niche for himself as a consistent scorer (15.3 points) and a superior rebounder (7.7 rebounds).
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will play, start Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will practice with G-League team•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Remains out Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Back in action Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expected to return Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...