Markkanen scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with five rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win against Minnesota.

Returning from a three game absence, Markkanen had an all-around solid night against Minnesota. However, the rookie forward will look to pick up where he left off in his previous five games in which he averaged 14.6 points and 9.0 rebounds while collecting three double-doubles. Through 48 games, Markkanen has carved out a niche for himself as a consistent scorer (15.3 points) and a superior rebounder (7.7 rebounds).