Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Shines in debut Thursday
Markkanen finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Raptors.
With Bobby Portis (suspension) and Nikola Mirotic (face) out Thursday, Markkanen was asked to play big minutes in his debut. He stepped up, coming up just shy of a double-double. The team lacks significant offensive talent, so it seems reasonable to think the 12 shots he took Thursday should keep up while the other forwards on the team remain sidelined.
