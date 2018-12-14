Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Subdued production in defeat
Markkanen generated seven points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic in Mexico City on Thursday.
The young big's funk continued Thursday, with Markkanen coming up empty on four attempts from in front of the arc and posting his second single-digit point tally in the last three games. The 21-year-old has been solid but not especially productive on the rebounding front either, as he's brought down between four and six boards in his last three. Markkanen certainly has the talent to bounce back from any scoring downturns, but the recent return to health of Bobby Portis could eventually threaten Markkanen's minutes if he doesn't keep his overall production at a strong level.
