Markkanen (ankle) will start during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Markkanen left Saturday's game against the Spurs with a sprained left ankle, though the long break has seemingly given him ample time to recover. He's had an impressive rookie year thus far, posting 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds across 30.5 minutes per contest.

