Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will start Wednesday
Markkanen (ankle) will start during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen left Saturday's game against the Spurs with a sprained left ankle, though the long break has seemingly given him ample time to recover. He's had an impressive rookie year thus far, posting 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds across 30.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Ankle injury not considered serious•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sprains ankle, won't return Saturday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Returning to practice Thursday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.