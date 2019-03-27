Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Markkanen left Tuesday's game against the Raptors early after dealing with some symptoms of an illness. The issue is still bothering him, and he'll miss his first game since Nov. 30. In his place, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could draw a start at power forward and/or see extra run.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to return•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads all scorers with 32 points•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Improved effort in comfortable win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just 11 points Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Bounces back in loss•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...