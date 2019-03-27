Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday

Markkanen (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Markkanen left Tuesday's game against the Raptors early after dealing with some symptoms of an illness. The issue is still bothering him, and he'll miss his first game since Nov. 30. In his place, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could draw a start at power forward and/or see extra run.