Ball said Monday that he's still experiencing some discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee and acknowledged the possibility that he might not be able to play during the 2022-23 season, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While joining the Bulls in Paris ahead of their upcoming game in Paris on Thursday, Ball told reporters that he's remained mentally strong in his year-long absence from the left knee injury that he's addressed through a pair of arthroscopic procedures, the second of which he had in late September. Though Ball is doing light running again and taking part in some on-court work, he likely won't be cleared to ramp up to full-speed, full-contact practice until the discomfort in his knee completely subsides. At this stage, Ball appears safe to rule out through the All-Star break, and his comments Monday suggest that the 25-year-old isn't entirely confident he'll be ready to play before the Bulls wrap up their regular-season slate April 9. Given his lack of a return timeline -- if he suits up at all in 2022-23 -- Ball is tough to justify holding in most redraft leagues with limited injured-list spots.