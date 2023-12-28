Ball (knee) is expected to return to running in January, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. "The pain that he was experiencing has been eliminated," coach Billy Donovan said of Ball on Thursday.

While Poe notes that the Bulls still do not expect Ball to return this season, this is nevertheless an encouraging development for the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, who has not played since midway through the 2021-22 campaign. Early in his career, Ball dealt with a handful of lower-body injuries, most notably a cartilage issue in his knee, which was addressed via a transplant procedure in March of 2023. The plan is for Ball to accelerate his rehab within the next month, at which point the Bulls may have a better indication as to whether he'll be able to resume his NBA career. Back in October, Ball told reporters at the Bulls' media day that he "definitely" plans to play again. The former UCLA standout has a $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season that he'll likely exercise this summer.