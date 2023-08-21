Ball (knee) said Monday during his appearance on the "From the Point by Trae Young" podcast that he'll miss the 2023-24 season, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Ball's statement isn't a surprise, as Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas had previously said in June that he expected the veteran point guard to miss a second consecutive season. However, Ball said during his podcast appearance that he finally feels "on track" in his recovery process after undergoing cartilage transplant surgery in March. The 25-year-old still has a lengthy recovery process ahead of him, but it's encouraging to hear a slightly positive update after a year marred by setbacks.