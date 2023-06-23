Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said Friday that he does not anticipate Ball (knee) playing during the 2023-24 season, Jamal Collier of ESPN reports.

The most-recent update from the Bulls came back in March when the team announced that Ball would undergo another surgery on his left knee -- his third procedure on the same knee in roughly 14 months. Ball missed the entire 2022-23 campaign after playing in only 35 games the previous season. His last appearance for the Bulls came in January of 2022 before he was shut down midseason after posting 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.1 made threes (42.3% 3Pt) per game. While Ball is only 25, his NBA career appears to be in serious jeopardy. He remains under contract through 2023-24 and holds a player option for 2024-25.