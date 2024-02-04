Ball (knee) isn't experiencing pain during his day-to-day activities, which include a lot of mobility work, but he hasn't resumed sprinting yet, Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball was expected to return to running in January, but all parties involved continue to proceed with caution. "Definitely doing much better in rehab," Ball said. "It's been a long process, obviously, longer than I'd like it to be. It's definitely cut out in stages and I keep checking off the boxes I'm supposed to and getting better each week." Coach Billy Donovan had similar sentiments, "He's doing different things on the court. He hasn't done any sprinting yet. I think everybody medically is pleased with the way it's progressing. Some of these movements he's doing now caused him pain before and aren't causing him pain. I know there was talk in January of him sprinting. I don't want to sit here and say he's behind schedule. I don't think that's the case because it's going well." Ball hasn't played since Jan. 2021, but he's staying positive and eyeing a return in 2024-25.