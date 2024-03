There is optimism that Ball (knee) will be able to play next season, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball hasn't logged any NBA minutes since Jan. 2022 due to a string of knee injuries. While the 26-year-old guard has yet to play 5-on-5 or participate in any contract drills, there is still optimism that he will return to action in 2024-25. Ball has a $21.4 million player option for next season.