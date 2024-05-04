Ball (knee) has picked up the $21.4 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ball continues to work toward a potential comeback before he hits the open market next summer, as he signed an original four-year, $80 million free agent deal in 2021, so it was a no-brainer for him to pick up this option. Ball hasn't logged minutes at the NBA level since Jan. 2022, but both the player and the organization are hopeful he'll be able to step on the hardwood at some point during the 2024-25 campaign.