Ball (knee) shared videos on Instagram of him dunking and running on the treadmill, but coach Billy Donovan continues to state that the guard's progress is "really, really slow," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Of course, Ball dunking is a great sign that he's progressing, but Johnson notes that he's yet to be cleared to cut or do full-speed daily on-court running -- maybe the biggest hurdles. Saturday (Jan. 14) marks the one-year mark since Ball last appeared in an NBA game. It's doubtful he will play before the All-Star break, and his status for the entire 2022-23 season remains in doubt.