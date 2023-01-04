Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Ball is making some progress in his recovery from left knee surgery, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. "[He is' regularly on the court shooting, which has been good," Donovan said of Ball. "Actually jumping a little bit while shooting. He's been doing some light jogging...it is progressing, it's just really slow. But there has definitely been some improvements and he's actually doing more physically than the last time we spoke."

Though Donovan continues to note that Ball's recovery from the latest surgery he had on his knee in September is going "really slow" and the point guard is "not even close" to being cleared for contact, it's at least a positive development that he isn't being shut down from activity entirely. That being said, Ball is nearing the one-year mark since he last played in an NBA game (Jan. 14, 2022), and he's currently at the stage in his recovery in which his rehab stalled out last spring, ultimately forcing a follow-up surgery in the fall. Based on where he currently stands, Ball seems unlikely to play before the All-Star break in mid-February, and it may be a stretch for him to suit up at any point before the 2022-23 season comes to a close unless he's able to begin practicing in some capacity within the next month or so.