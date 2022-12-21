Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Ball (knee) is "progressing towards" running, but the point guard remains without a timeline to do that activity, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While Donovan's update is mildly positive, it's far from a guarantee that Ball, who underwent the second procedure on his left knee in eight months in late September, will be able to play at any point this season. Just one week ago, Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" that Ball still has pain his left knee, a discouraging sign given that he's now two and a half months removed from his latest procedure. Even if Ball is able to get back on the court to do some running in the near future, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old previously felt pain while running on an anti-gravity treadmill last season while rehabbing from the initial surgery. With that in mind, the Bulls are likely to proceed extremely cautiously with Ball, whom Donovan said will require a "significant ramp-up period" to regain conditioning whenever he's ultimately cleared to resume basketball activities. Given that he doesn't currently look to be on pace to make his season debut until after the All-Star break, if at all, Ball likely isn't worth holding in most redraft leagues.