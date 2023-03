Simonovic generated 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Windy City's 126-115 win over College Park on Thursday.

The big man put an exclamation point on a successful tenure with Windy City by posting his second double-double in the final three contests. Simonovic finished the campaign with averages of 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 52.4 percent, including 39.3 percent from three-point range.