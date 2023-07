Simonovic will be waived by the Bulls on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simonovic signed a three-year deal with the Bulls in August of 2021, but he saw minimal run with the NBA club. He made just 16 appearances over the past two seasons, averaging 1.4 points in 3.4 minutes per game. He'll now seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2023-24 season.