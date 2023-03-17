Chicago recalled Simonovic to the NBA club from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday.
Simonovic, Javonte Green (knee) and Dalen Terry were all assigned to the G League earlier Friday and presumably went through practice before getting sent back to the NBA club later in the day. Simonovic has appeared in only three NBA contests this season, so his availability shouldn't impact Chicago's rotation.
