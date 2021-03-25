Wagner was traded to the Bulls on Thursday, along with Troy Brown, in exchange for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This isn't exactly a blockbuster, but the two teams will swap a pair of role players, as the Bulls, in particular, shake up their roster after acquiring Nikola Vucevic from Orlando earlier in the day. With Wendell Carter out of the picture, Wagner will have a chance to step in one of the backups to Vucevic, though his role will likely be limited. Wagner was a DNP-coach's decision in five of his final six games with the Wizards.