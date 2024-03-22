Wagner finished with 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 14 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 win over the Pelicans.

Wagner was one of five Magic bench players to finish Thursday's game with a point differential of plus-14 or better. He's only cracked 20 minutes of playing time once in March, but Wagner has been efficient with his touches as of late. He's shooting 64.4 percent from the field while averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over 15.1 minutes per game in March.