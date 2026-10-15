Wagner played 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Heat, delivering 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt) with three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Signed by the Nets to a two-year deal in July, Wagner figures to be a key component of the team's second unit in 2026-27, provided he can stay healthy. The former Orlando big man was on the court for only 66 regular-season games across the prior two seasons, mainly due to an ACL tear, and in his return from the injury last season, he played just 11.9 minutes a contest while averaging a meager 6.9 points and 3.2 boards and shooting 42.6 percent from the floor.