Wagner finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes in Friday's 110-94 loss to the Pistons.

Wagner had another productive showing Friday, ending the night with his third consecutive double-digit scoring performance of the new year. The 2018 No. 25 overall pick was a sporadic contributor in his final season with the Magic in 2025-26. However, Wagner has carved out a meaningful role off the bench for the Nets and is now averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 58.3 percent from deep over 17.8 minutes in his first five regular-season appearances of the 2026-27 campaign.